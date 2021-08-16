Steelers restructure Stephon Tuitt’s contract

The Steelers have created some more space under the salary cap.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured the contract of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. They converted $7.925 million of Tuitt’s base salary into a signing bonus, which creates $6.34 million in cap space for the 2021 season.

Tuitt is signed through the 2022 season and could be an extension candidate after the season in order to bring his cap number back down.

There are more pressing extension candidates in linebacker T.J. Watt, who hasn’t been doing team drills in camp while looking for a new deal. Any financial wheeling the Steelers do this summer will keep eyes on that situation as the team doesn’t usually do new contracts once the regular season is underway.

