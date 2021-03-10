Steelers restructure Derek Watt’s contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Steelers didn’t land J.J. Watt in free agency to unite all three Watt brothers on one team. But they did work with one of the three to create some cap room for 2021.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has restructured fullback Derek Watt‘s contract to create $880,000 of cap space. With the salary cap expected to come in at $182.5 million, every bit of space counts.

Watt signed a three-year, $9.75 million deal with Pittsburgh last March. He appeared in 12 games for the Steelers in 2020, playing 47 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps. He also had 52 offensive snaps — five percent of the team’s total. But the club used him only as a blocker, as Watt did not have a reception or carry in a season for the first time.

The fullback spent his first four seasons with the Chargers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Steelers restructure Derek Watt’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • What is the next move for the Steelers heading into free agency?

    The Steelers still need to work to get the salary cap down.

  • Levine Toilolo restructures contract with Giants

    Tight end Levine Toilolo signed a two-year deal with the Giants last year and he’s reworked it in order to stick with the team for the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Toilolo has agreed to a restructured contract with the team. The details of the restructure were not part of the [more]

  • Steelers reinforce linebacker depth with Marcus Allen contract

    The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have tendered exclusive rights free agent linebacker, Marcus Allen.

  • Rays OF Arozarena, Pirates 3B Hayes among MLB's top rookies

    —OF Randy Arozarena and SS Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays: Arozarena helped power Tampa Bay to the World Series last year, batting .377 with 10 homers, 14 RBIs and a 1.273 OPS in 20 postseason games. —RHP Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves: The 22-year-old Anderson was called up in August and went 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in six starts, helping Atlanta win the NL East.

  • Urban Meyer wants to build Jaguars defense around the defensive line

    The Jaguars are heading into the start of the new league year with the first overall pick of the draft and voluminous salary cap space. We’ve got a pretty good idea that they’ll be picking quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick and head coach Urban Meyer may have given a hint about the plans [more]

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • Report: Broncos would like Von Miller to rework his contract

    Broncos General Manager George Paton said last week that the team is “working through” a decision on exercising their option on linebacker Von Miller‘s contract for 2021 and that the process involved conversations with Miller’s agent. Picking up the option by March 16 would mean paying Miller $7 million of his $18 million salary for [more]

  • Reefer Shippers Beware: Capacity Shifting To Dedicated And Carriers Practicing Stricter Freight Selection

    This article was originally published in The Stockout newsletter on February 3, 2021. To sign up for The Stockout newsletter, click here. We recommend that CPG companies, and others that ship refrigerated goods, pay close attention to Marten Transport's (NASDAQ: MRTN) results each quarter. Marten, which reported its fourth quarter last week, is listed seventh on the Transport Topics list of top refrigerated carriers and is the only "refrigerated pure play" among the publicly traded carriers (Swift Refrigerated is fourth on the list, but its results are buried in the 18,000-tractor Knight-Swift trucking segment). So, Marten's results can give CPG companies a unique insight into how refrigerated carriers are performing without the impact of dry goods getting in the way. Marten reported record results and it did so more with freight selection than pure price. In a carriers' market, amid elevated refrigerated tender rejection rates and spot rates, a natural place to start to look for insights on reefer pricing is Marten's revenue per loaded mile, excluding fuel surcharges. But Marten's results add context to why that metric should not be used as a proxy for pricing. In Marten's core Truckload segment, revenue per loaded mile was up a rather mild 1.8% y/y, but more striking growth was seen in other statistics. Average revenue per tractor per week, net of fuel, increased 10.2% y/y as the company's number of loaded miles increased 3.5% (with an even more impressive 6.3% increase in total miles per tractor) and, importantly, the percent of the miles that the company was running empty declined from 12% to 10.4%. Those stats indicate that the carrier was able to achieve record results (its best operating revenue and best operating income for any quarter in the company's 75-year history) largely by selecting freight that was higher margin because it lended itself to improved tractor utilization where the carrier did not have to run as many miles out of route or experience as much downtime. Amid higher tender rejection rates in reefer than in dry van, reefer carriers have improved their freight selection which, in turn, improves carriers' tractor utilization and margins. (Chart: FreightWaves SONAR: The blue and orange lines represent U.S. refrigerated and dry van tender rejection rates, respectively.) But carriers' focus on operations does not detract from their efforts to rate rates and Marten, for one, made clear that price increases are coming. According to CEO Randy Marten, "We have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation for our premium services within the tight freight market." Separately, and not a comment specific to reefer, Knight-Swift guided investors to expect low double-digit contract rate increases in 2021. Other carriers have expressed similar sentiments on contract rate increases, citing both the tight truck market and the need to pass through costs, such as higher driver compensation levels. View more earnings on MRTN Many shippers of refrigerated loads are looking to avoid the elevated spot rates, like those shown below, by utilizing dedicated capacity. (Chart: FreightWaves SONAR: Truckstop.com reefer rates per mile, including fuel surcharges.) Marten is putting more capacity in its Dedicated segment, leaving less available capacity for shippers without the scale, or inclination, to enter into a multiyear contract. Aside from the improvement in the utilization of the company's fleet in its core Truckload segment, the other trend that most stood out to us in the company's results is that it is putting a larger portion of its assets in its Dedicated division. In the 4Q20, Marten's tractors were split nearly 50/50 between its Truckload and Dedicated divisions versus a 55/45 split in favor of its Truckload division in 4Q19. Accordingly, Dedicated has been the primary area of growth for the company; dedicated revenue increased 20% y/y in 4Q20. We believe the capacity shift toward dedicated is largely a response to shippers' desire to avoid the spot market and carriers' desire to mitigate cyclical impacts. Shippers are looking to avoid the spot market after experiencing a shockingly tight freight market during most of last year, which has persisted into this year, with the latest average Truckstop.com nationwide reefer rate of $3.11 mile (including fuel surcharges). The carrier benefits from a shift toward dedicated because it makes its business models more stable and gives downside protection for when market conditions loosen. Highlighting the stability of Marten's dedicated segment from the carriers' perspective, contracts in Marten's truckload segment are typically one year in length versus the typical three- to five-year length for a dedicated contract. In addition, the company's "nonrevenue miles percentage" (which includes nonpaid out-of-route miles) is only 0.7% in its dedicated segment versus 10.5% in its truckload segment. CPG companies may have to adapt their logistics strategies for the tighter reefer market. Marten's results, and comments from carriers pointing analysts to double-digit contract rate increases, should serve as a reminder for consumer goods companies that it is important to make themselves preferred shippers. That includes not only being accommodative on rates, but also taking actions that can improve carriers' equipment utilization such as helping carriers reduce wait times during loading and unloading and working with carriers to identify loads that fit well into their networks. In addition, CPG companies and other shippers will likely have to be at least somewhat accommodative on rate increases that will go toward inflation in carriers' labor expenses. CPG companies that do not have the scale to enter into a dedicated contract will likely find capacity less available than even the market data that highlights reefer capacity tightness would suggest. Shippers that do have the scale to enter into a dedicated contract may want to buck the industry trend and avoid entering into a multiyear agreement at what could be the top of the market. As we've learned, a lot can change in a year. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMore Postal Service Money Could Revive Workhorse Mail Truck BidMullen Group Plans To Acquire APPS Transport Group© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • No franchise tag for Steelers LB Bud Dupree

    Bud Dupree will be free to explore free agency.

  • Riley Greene hits key double in Detroit Tigers' 6-5 win over New York Yankees

    Willi Castro clobbered a home run and flashed his glove with a spectacular play, and Riley Greene stepped up for the Detroit Tigers.

  • Tom Brady praises UCLA softball star Maya Brady as 'by far' the most dominant athlete in their family after niece hits home run

    Maya Brady blasted a home run for the Bruins Sunday, prompting her NFL superstar uncle to call her "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family."

  • Orioles share hypnotizing video of Mickey Jannis throwing a knuckleball

    Orioles cameraman Johnny Douglas recorded some unique footage that shows just how crazy a knuckleball looks compared to normal pitches.

  • Yankees takeaways from 6-5 loss to Tigers, including another Gary Sanchez homer

    Gary Sanchez tanked another ball over the fence, but the Yankees fell late to the Detroit Tigers, 6-5, in Lakeland on Tuesday.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Reds' Jesse Winker leads 2021 fantasy baseball breakout candidates

    Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski discuss a few players who could break out in a big way, including an outfielder who hit 12 HR in 54 games last season.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.