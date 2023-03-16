Steelers restructure contract of S Minkah Fitzpatrick to create cap space

With the Pittsburgh Steelers running close to the salary cap, some contract restructures were bound to happen. The first of those is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Steelers moved a big chunk of Fitzpatrick’s base salary to a bonus which freed up $10.065 million in cap space for 2023.

Fitzpatrick signed a four-year, $73.6 million contract in June. Fitzpatrick is coming off what could be his best season as a pro as he led the league with six interceptions and was named an All-Pro for the third time.

So far in free agency, the Steelers have re-signed safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The team has also agreed to terms with cornerback Patrick Peterson, guard Nate Herbig and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

The Steelers restructured the contract of S Minkah Fitzpatrick, creating $10.065M in cap space for 2023. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2023

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

Steelers FA linebacker Devin Bush to visit Seahawks Steelers were in the mix to land free agent OT Orlando Brown Jr. Former Browns S John Johnson III could be perfect replacement for Terrell Edmunds

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire