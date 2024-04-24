Steelers restructure Alex Highsmith’s contract, adding significant cap space
The Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured the contract of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, saving the team over $7 million in 2024 salary cap space, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Steelers will save $7.206 million against their 2024 salary cap obligations with a full restructure of Highsmith’s contract. The savings will be spread out over the remaining three years of his deal.
Highsmith had been set to count for $13.9 million against the Steelers’ cap this season, $16.2 in 2025, $17.7 in 2026 and $18.7 in 2027. Now, he will count for $6.7 million this season, $18.6 million in 2025, $20.1 million in 2026 and $21.1 million in 2027.
