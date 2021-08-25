Steelers to rest RB Najee Harris versus the Panthers

Coach Tomlin said Najee Harris won’t play vs. Carolina. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 25, 2021

The preseason plan for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was to play in all four games. But head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Wednesday morning that Harris will not play on Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

This will let the coaches get a better look at the remaining backs on the roster including Benny Snell Jr. Snell has missed most of camp with a lower-body injury and his spot as the team’s No. 2 back is in jeopardy.

Through three preseason games, the best running back on the team not named Najee Harris has been Kalen Ballage. Snell, Ballage, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Jaylen Samuels will duke it out in their final game for three spots on the depth chart.

