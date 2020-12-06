Should the Steelers rest QB Ben Roethlisberger vs Washington?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have listed starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as questionable for this week’s game with a knee injury, This wasn’t an injury suffered in the team’s last game according to head coach Mike Tomlin and just suddenly showed up on the injury report.

Roethlisberger didn’t practice all week which isn’t a surprise given the short week to prepare. This means the bulk of the first-team reps went to No. 2 quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers are a week away from their toughest game of the year as they must travel to Buffalo to take on the 8-3 Bills. This game will be hugely significant for AFC playoff seeding and realistically could be an AFC title game preview.

All these factors combined does make one wonder if Roethlisberger’s health is at all in question, would it be prudent to rest him against the 4-7 Washington Football Team and have him healthy for the Bills?

The real question in this debate comes down to if you think Rudolph can beat Washington in Pittsburgh with this defense and all these weapons? The Steelers could still have Roethlisberger on the game-day roster in case of emergency and just hope they can squeak out a win without him.

But I want to pass it off to Steeler Nation. Should the Steelers rest Roethsliebrger this week, if the knee is a problem and have him ready for next week? Let us know in the comments.

