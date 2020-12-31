Steelers to rest multiple starters versus Browns

In addition to Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers will not play C Maurkice Pouncey, OLB T.J. Watt and DE Cam Heyward against the Browns on Sunday. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 31, 2020

We already knew the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t playing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this week against the Cleveland Browns. And with that, I think everyone had a good idea center Maurkice Pouncey wouldn’t play if Big Ben didn’t.

But according to Steelers writer Gerry Dulac, in addition to Roethlisberger and Pouncey, linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cam Heyward will also sit this week.

If I were head coach Mike Tomlin, I’d give serious consideration to resting running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as well on offense. Conner is far and away the best back on the roster right now but his tendency to get a little dinged up makes me nervous in a meaningless game going into the playoffs.

As for Smith-Schuster, he’s been the most consistent wide receiver on the roster and also the most physical. A week on the sidelines to get rest physically would do him some good and it would also allow guys like Chase Claypool and James Washington to get some important reps heading into the playoffs.

