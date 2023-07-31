Should the Steelers resign FB Derek Watt?

In a strange turn of events on Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottenbaum decided to retire from the NFL before ever actually playing. This leaves the Steelers with an opening at fullback and while it isn’t clear what Pittsburgh wants to do, there is a player who could fill in pretty easily if the Steelers are so inclined. That would be Derek Watt.

Watt has been in the league seven seasons and is currently a free agent. He spent the last three seasons with the Steelers serving largely as a special teams player and part-time blocking back. If the Steelers do want to carry a traditional fullback on the roster, it just makes too much sense for it to be anyone but Watt with Pottenbaum out of the picture.

The main reason Pittsburgh might not replace Pottenbaum with Watt is that they have no intention of carrying a true fullback on the roster. With the emergence of Connor Heyward as a sort of hybrid fullback/tight end, the position might not be a must. Cast your vote and let us know if you think the Steelers should sign Watt back.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire