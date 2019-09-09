Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac discusses challenges the Patriots will face with Antonio Brown

The Patriots are taking a bit of a risk bringing the polarizing Antonio Brown into their locker room, but just how bad could he have been at his previous stops?

Well, Gerry Dulac, who covers the Steelers for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, talked with our own Tom E. Curran on the challenges the Patriots will face with Brown on the roster.

"The Patriots have taken guys who have had baggage problems over the years and tried to make it work, Randy Moss being the biggest example," Dulac said. "This guy's completely different than all of them, I think it's gonna be a big chore on the field and off the field as they go forward."

We've documented the Brown saga in Oakland and know about the rifts he had with Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the NFL for years now. He has great hands, incredible cuts on his routes and is exceptional off the catch.

According to Dulac though, the on-field chemistry with Tom Brady won't be easy to build based on his time with the Steelers.

"I don't think people fully understand, for as many wrong routes, busted routes and adjusted routes Antonio Brown ran, that he had the success he did with Ben Roethlisberger," he said. "I don't think that's gonna work with Tom Brady.

"He's the ultimate narcissistic diva. I hate to pick on the guy, but I fully believe Antonio Brown thinks he's bigger than the team, bigger than the league and bigger than the game."

That's not exactly a ringing endorsement from someone who covered Brown for the first nine years of his NFL career. However, Dulac notes that something changed over the last year.

"I did a radio show with Antonio Brown for five years, and I will tell you back then and even up until last year I liked the guy," he said. "But something changed with him last year, and I have never seen professional athlete behave the way this guy does."

Perhaps the Patriots can get Brown back on the right track, and winning will certainly help. Smoothing over the rough patches will be the biggest challenge. In Pittsburgh and especially in Oakland, those teams eventually had had enough. The Patriots aren't committing a ton of money to him long term, so maybe this marriage will be a short one.

Either way, Steelers fans will be watching intently as the Patriots pick up another one of their troubled players, with James Harrison and LeGarrette Blount as previous cases.

