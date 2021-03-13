Steelers reportedly tender ERFA linebacker Robert Spillane

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered exclusive rights free agent Robert Spillane and he intends to sign, according to a league source of ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. The outside linebacker was an exclusive rights free agent, so his tender amount should be an estimated $2.133 million.

This is a critical move for the Steelers as they relied heavily on Spillane last season with the injury to Devin Bush and Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. His contributions were impressive.

In the first minute of the Steelers-Ravens Week 8 matchup, Spillane intercepted quarterback Lamar Jackson and took it 33-yards to the house. It was an early game-changer as Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore by only four points, 28-24.

Robert Spillane stepped up huge in Steelers comeback win

Spillane also logged four defended passes, a fumble recovery, two sacks, three QB hits and 45 tackles (four for loss) in 12 appearances.

A knee injury had Spillane on injured reserve at the end of the Steelers 2020 season.

Spillane was signed by Pittsburgh in February 2019. He spent his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans.

3 sneaky free-agent signings the Steelers could pull off

    Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is testing a new feature that asks customers to verify if they share a household with the account owner, according to a report by Reuters. The new test indicates the company is preparing for a crackdown on password sharing. What Happened: The streaming service is trying out the new policy with a small number of Netflix users, asking them to sign up for a separate account if they are not living with the subscriber. In order to continue watching, users are being asked to confirm if they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the account owner, as per the report. See also: How to Buy Netflix Stock A Netflix spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying that the test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so. However, the company did not specify whether the verification requirement would be expanded. Why It Matters: The Netflix terms of service require users of an account to live in the same household. The new feature indicates that Netflix could be trying to crack down on password sharing. Netflix’s standard plan, which costs $13.99 per month, enables users to watch the streaming service on two screens at a time. See Also: Netflix Introduces New TikTok-like Mobile App Called Fast Laughs Netflix, which added 8.8 million paid net subscribers in the latest quarter, is also facing increasing competition from new streaming services including Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max. Price Action: Netflix closed 3.7% higher on Thursday at $523.06 and further added 0.4% in the after-hours session. Read Next: 'The Last Blockbuster' Documentary Is Coming To Netflix: Cause, Meet Effect See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The HorizonWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.