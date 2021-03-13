Steelers reportedly tender ERFA linebacker Robert Spillane

The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered exclusive rights free agent Robert Spillane and he intends to sign, according to a league source of ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. The outside linebacker was an exclusive rights free agent, so his tender amount should be an estimated $2.133 million.

This is a critical move for the Steelers as they relied heavily on Spillane last season with the injury to Devin Bush and Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. His contributions were impressive.

In the first minute of the Steelers-Ravens Week 8 matchup, Spillane intercepted quarterback Lamar Jackson and took it 33-yards to the house. It was an early game-changer as Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore by only four points, 28-24.

Spillane also logged four defended passes, a fumble recovery, two sacks, three QB hits and 45 tackles (four for loss) in 12 appearances.

A knee injury had Spillane on injured reserve at the end of the Steelers 2020 season.

Spillane was signed by Pittsburgh in February 2019. He spent his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans.

