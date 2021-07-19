Steelers reportedly sign Melvin Ingram to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers' strong defense is adding yet another formidable player in 2021. Pass rusher Melvin Ingram reportedly signed a one-year deal with the club Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Steelers are signing FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract to beef up the edge. The former #Chargers star lands in PIT before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

Ingram, 32, has put up some excellent seasons over his career. He made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons, from 2017 to 2019. From 2015 to 2019, Ingram racked up 43 sacks.

Ingram struggled to put up similar numbers last season. He played in just 7 games due to a knee injury, and failed to record a sack. Had he stayed healthy, Ingram may have been looking at a multi-year contract. Instead, he had to settle for one season with the Steelers. The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins also reportedly had interest in Ingram.

Steelers looking for another Super Bowl win in 2021

The Steelers are looking to get back into Super Bowl contention in 2021. The team turned in a 12-4 record in the regular season last year, but fell to the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card game.

While Ben Roethlisberger turned in a solid statistical season, questions about his arm strength persisted throughout the year. Roethlisberger is back after taking a lesser contract, and believes his arm will be stronger in 2021.

When the Steelers' offense struggled last season, the defense was there to pick the team up. That defense lost a fair amount of talent in the offseason, so a player like Ingram could make a big difference in 2021 if he can stay healthy.

Melvin Ingram will reportedly join the Steelers. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

