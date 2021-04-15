Steelers reportedly will re-sign LB Vince Williams, bring back QB Joshua Dobbs

Breaking News:

Apr. 14—Two more familiar faces are returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers — one on each side of the ball.

Inside linebacker Vince Williams, who was released March 16 in a salary-cap move, agreed to rejoin the team, according to an ESPN.com report. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who became an unrestricted free agent in March, also is coming back on a one-year contract, agent Mike McCartney tweeted.

ESPN.com reported that Williams elected to remain in Pittsburgh rather that accept other offers.

When the Steelers released the 31-year-old Williams after eight seasons, they saved $4 million in salary but resulted in $3 million in dead money against the cap. It also paved the way for former undrafted free agent Robert Spillane to start alongside Devin Bush, who is returning from a torn ACL.

Re-signing Williams will provide depth, and he could push Spillane for the starting job. After Williams lost his job in 2019, he started 14 games last season, missing two while on the reserve/covid-19 list in December.

Williams had 70 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2020. In eight seasons, he totaled 479 tackles and 20.5 sacks while starting 69 of 121 games played.

Dobbs will provide a fourth option at quarterback heading into training camp along with starter Ben Roethlisberger, backup Mason Rudolph and former Washington first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

Dobbs rejoined the Steelers in 2020 after spending the previous year in Jacksonville. He was inactive as the No. 3 quarterback for every game until the regular-season finale at Cleveland. Dobbs was used in the wildcat formation against the Browns, had two carries for 20 yards and completed 4 of 5 pass attempts for 2 yards.

Other players the Steelers have retained in free agency are nose tackle Tyson Alualu, cornerback Cameron Sutton, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, right tackle Zach Banner, outside linebacker Cassius Marsh, punter Jordan Berry and defensive end Chris Wormley.

The Steelers have 75 players under contract heading into the NFL Draft on April 29-May 1.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@triblive.com or via Twitter .

