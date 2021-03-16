Steelers reportedly release veteran linebacker Vince Williams

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Vince Williams on Tuesday.

It’s been speculated for months that Williams might be a salary cap casualty. And he was. Williams’ release gives the Steelers $4 million of breathing room. He wasn’t due to hit free agency until 2022.

Fowler said Williams told him the move had been in the works for a few days.

The Steelers signed Williams as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He started 14 games in 2020 and stepped up big when players around him went down. When Williams missed games due to COVID, the void was immediately felt. He had 70 tackles (14 for loss), four quarterback hits, three sacks and two recovered fumbles.

There’s always that possibility that if Williams, 31, goes unsigned, he could be back in Pittsburgh at a lower salary. What’s more likely, though, is that the Steelers address the need for an inside guy in the NFL draft.

