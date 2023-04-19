Steelers reportedly finalizing Robinson trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re stunned the Rams will pay $10.25 million of Allen Robinson’s 2023 salary, while the Steelers will only pay $5 million, in the reported WR trade.
A veteran wide receiver is headed to Pittsburgh.
