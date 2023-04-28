Steelers reportedly fielding multiple calls for No. 32 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

NFL rumors: Multiple teams seek No. 32 pick, possibly Will Levis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is the best player available on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Which NFL team will wind up taking the falling prospect?

It's a question worth pondering as the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock to start the second round, sitting on the No. 32 overall selection that formerly belonged to the Chicago Bears before they traded it for WR Chase Claypool in November 2022.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Pittsburgh has heard from four teams interested in the 32nd pick. Attached to that report is a preamble from Levis' former offensive coordinator Liam Coen on the QB prospect

"Whoever gets this kid is going to get the steal of the draft. I can’t imagine him having to wait around long," Breer reported from a conversation with Coen.

Levis threw for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022 at Kentucky. In both of his seasons as a starter at UK, he completed more than 65% of his passes.

Not much information has been available on what the Steelers could receive for the Claypool pick -- a windfall that could have came to Chicago if not for the deadline deal that coughed up No. 32 overall.

The Steelers are followed by the Cardinals, Lions, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Raiders and Panthers. The Saints hold the No. 40 overall pick.

The Cards have Kyler Murray under contract for the next millennium, and are presumably not one of the four teams interested.

Fans can rule out the Panthers, who led off the draft with Alabama QB Bryce Young, and the Colts, who landed Florida QB Anthony Richardson in Round 1.

The Lions have made a few splashy moves in the 2023 draft and could be interested in Jared Goff's replacement.

Almost coming full circle: The Rams could be looking for Matthew Stafford's replacement in L.A. after a long career that started in Detroit.

Story continues

The Seahawks and Raiders are other plausible candidates. The longer you go down the second round draft order, the more capital will have to be surrendered to Pittsburgh.

Of course, the teams calling for No. 32 could want another player entirely, perhaps Alabama's Brian Branch or Notre Dame's Michael Mayer.