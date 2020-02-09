Steelers reportedly adding South Carolina receivers coach

The Steelers went through last season with an interim receivers coach, and it appears they may have filled the job.

According to Mike Gillespie of WOLO-TV in Columbia, S.C., University of South Carolina receivers coach Bryan McClendon is joining the Steelers.

McClendon, 36, has been at South Carolina since 2016. He played at Georgia and went to camp with the Bears in 2006. He served as Georgia’s interim head coach for the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl after head coach Mark Richt was fired.

The Steelers brought Ray Sherman in as interim receivers coach last year after the death of assistant Darryl Drake during training camp.