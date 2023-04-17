Steelers report for offseason workouts

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers reported to the team facilities for the beginning of offseason workouts. The team’s official Twitter account shared the pics below of the players arriving and getting to work.

This first round of workouts is entirely voluntary and essentially amounts to strength and conditioning. OTAs start on May 23 and the team’s first mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 13.

Getting those reps in 💪 pic.twitter.com/I4KQaCdkyh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 17, 2023

