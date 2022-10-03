Steelers replace QB Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in Week 4

The dust has barely settled on the Buffalo Bills’ Week 4 win against the Baltimore Ravens, but we already have a huge storyline to watch ahead of the Bills’ next game.

In Week 5, Buffalo hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Which quarterback will the Bills face? Who knows.

On Sunday, the Steelers lost to the New York Jets. To start the second half, Pittsburgh made a quarterback change, benching former Bills QB Mitch Trubisky in favor of first-round rookie Kenny Pickett.

Will Trubisky get his job back before returning to Buffalo? No one knows just yet.

Following the game, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin was noncommittal.

“I thought we needed a spark, man. We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and I thought he could provide a spark for us,” Tomlin said, according to Steelers Wire. “We’ll deal with next week, next week.”

The Steelers opted to not go with Pickett to start against New York. Some speculated that might happen because Pittsburgh had 10 days off prior to facing the Jets. That would have given the team extra time to prep the rookie to play, but that didn’t happen.

Tomlin and the Steelers might keep their cards close to their vest to give themselves an advantage against Buffalo.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire throughout the week for the latest updates on the Steelers’ quarterback situation.

Related

LOOK: Bills fans in Baltimore celebrate win over Ravens Instant analysis: Bills second half surge sinks Ravens WATCH: Bills' Jordan Poyer records tip-drill interception vs. Ravens

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire