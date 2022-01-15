Steelers remove RB Najee Harris from injury report ahead of playoff game

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday they were removing the injury designation for rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris had been listed as questionable but is now expected to play fully on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card playoff game.

Harris injured his elbow in last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. After sitting out a good portion of the game, Harris returned with a sleeve on the injured elbow and carrying the football in his hand.

When Harris spoke to the media, he didn’t offer much insight on his game status but did note he got an injection of plasma-rich platelets to help speed healing. Harris said he was unable to wear a brace on the elbow in last week’s game due to ball security and I expect him to be sleeved up against the Chiefs.

Harris finished the regular season fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,200 on 307 carries. Knowing Harris is playing gives hope the Steelers can establish the run game on Sunday and keep the high-powered Kansas City offense off the field.

