Steelers remove Le'Veon Bell from active roster as holdout continues

Le’Veon Bell has been removed from the Steelers’ active roster. (AP)

During Week 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers removed star running back Le’Veon Bell from the team’s depth chart. In Week 3, they are taking things a step further.

With Bell still holding out, the team has removed him from its active roster.

Oh #HereWeGo, first it was the depth chart, now the @Steelers have taken Le'Veon Bell off the team roster 😳 pic.twitter.com/jipd1FcPYI — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 19, 2018





If you go to the team’s website and look at its roster page, you’ll notice there is no No. 26 under the active section. Bell should be sandwiched in between Artie Burns and Marcus Allen, but he’s not there.

Bell’s name hasn’t completely disappeared from the page, though. If you scroll down, you’ll find him under the “Reserve/Franchise Player” section.

The 26-year-old running back still has not reported to the team after both sides failed to agree on a contract extension during the offseason. The Steelers opted to place the franchise tag on Bell for the second-straight year, guaranteeing him a high salary, but only for one season.

Bell isn’t currently playing games for the Steelers, so it’s tough to consider him part of the team’s roster. While the move makes sense, Bell may not appreciate how quickly the Steelers have moved to hide him on their website.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Meyer’s grim warning to NFL team about Aaron Hernandez

• School official sorry for racist remark about Texans QB

• New book claims Brady feels ‘trapped’ with Belichick

• Red Sox fans make problematic discovery

