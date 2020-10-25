Steelers remain undefeated after late Stephen Gostkowski miss

The Steelers saw almost all of their 20-point lead disappear in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Titans, but they were able to avoid their first loss of the 2020 season.

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski was wide right from 45 yards out with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers hung on for a 27-24 win in Nashville. That leaves them as the only undefeated team in the AFC and they are the first 6-0 Steelers team since 1978.

Sunday’s game was the sixth between teams that were at least 5-0 in Week Seven or later since the AFL-NFL merger. The five previous winners all advanced to the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh’s chances of doing the same will be helped by the depth of their offensive contributors. Diontae Johnson caught two touchdowns, JuJu Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 85 yards, James Conner ran for 82 yards and nine players caught passes altogether.

The game was still close, however, and three Ben Roethlisberger interceptions had something to do with it. The last of them came when Amani Hooker snagged a pass in the end zone with just over two minutes left to play in the game. Roethlisberger was 32-of-49 for 268 yards overall, but the turnovers helped keep the Steelers from making this a comfortable win.

Comfortable or not, they’re 6-0 and they’ll now turn their attention toward the Ravens in a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC North. The Titans will head to Cincinnati in Week Eight.

