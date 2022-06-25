Steelers remain Super Bowl LVII long shots in latest odds

It has been a busy, busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lots of new faces in new places with none more important than quarterback. Now that the offseason has settled down, the smart folks over at Tipico Sportsbook have updated their odds for Super Bowl LVII, and even with a bit of an improvement, Pittsburgh is still a long shot for the Super Bowl this season.

In their last odds update, the Steelers were plus +8000 and near the bottom of the odds. Pittsburgh is still in the bottom 10 of teams, but the odds have improved ever so slightly to +7000.

The Steelers face an uphill battle in the AFC North, with the other three teams at +2000. Pittsburgh will need to hold off the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson for a division title, and if Deshaun Watson gets his legal issues sorted out and he returns to the field, that would make the Browns viable as well.

Let us know in the comments if you will be placing a bet on the Steelers at +7000 and whether you think that’s a fair number for a team on a rebuild.

