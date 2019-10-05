Steelers release Xavier Grimble from injured reserve

The Steelers recently placed tight end Xavier Grimble on injured reserve. On Friday, the Steelers released Grimble from IR with an injury settlement.

Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com noticed the move on Friday’s transaction report, also noticing that no mention of the move was made on any of the team-owned platforms.

Grimble received a $2 million restricted free agency tender in the offseason. The injury settlement implies that a deal was reached regarding his anticipated absence. It makes Grimble a free agent, able to sign with any other team.

The team placed Grimble on IR after trading for Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett. As of this posting, the Steelers’ official online roster still shows that Grimble is on the injured reserve list, even though he’s no longer connected to the team in any way.