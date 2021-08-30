Steelers release WR Rico Bussey, potential PS candidate

In addition to long snapper Kameron Canaday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Rico Bussey (per Brooke Pryor of ESPN).

The claiming period for players placed on waivers ends Wednesday at 4 p.m. If Bussey goes unclaimed, he could revert to the Steelers practice squad.

Steelers are releasing WR Rico Bussey, per source. He’ll be part of Pittsburgh’s practice squad if he clears waivers. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 30, 2021

