Steelers to release veteran tight end Zach Gentry

The Pittsburgh Steelers have informed veteran tight end Zach Gentry that they intend to release him, according to a report by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

As a vested veteran, Gentry does not have to clear waivers and is now free to sign with any team.

The Steelers’ fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 2019, Gentry had seen a steadily-increasing role in the Steelers offense over his four seasons in black and gold.

