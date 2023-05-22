The Steelers announced four roster moves on Monday.

Linebacker Toby Ndukwe has signed with the team after taking part in their rookie minicamp earlier this month. Linebackers Tae Crowder and Emeke Egbule were released along with running back Master Teague.

Ndukwe played at SMU before transferring to Sam Houston State for the 2022 season. He had 34 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two passes defensed, one interception, and a half-sack during his final college season.

Crowder played 41 games and made 31 starts for the Giants over the last three seasons, but was cut late last season. He joined the Steelers practice squad a short time later, but did not appear in any games.

Egbule and Teague also spent time on the practice squad last year.

Steelers release Tae Crowder and two others, sign Toby Ndukwe originally appeared on Pro Football Talk