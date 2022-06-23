Steelers release schedule of 2022 theme games

Here is a breakdown of the theme games for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the 2022 preseason and regular season.

Sat., Aug. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Preseason) ‘Homecoming Game’ with Steelers legends on hand to kick off the season.

Sun., Aug. 28 vs. Detroit Lions (Preseason) ‘Play Football’ game celebrating youth football and halftime activities highlighting local athletes.

Sun., Sept. 18 vs. New England Patriots ‘Kickoff Weekend’ welcoming our fans back for another season.

Sun., Oct. 2 vs. N.Y. Jets Annual ‘Alumni Weekend’ recognizing alumni during weekend activities.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer’ game supporting the fight against cancer.

Sun., Nov. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints The Steelers will celebrate the 2022 Hall of Honor Class with a halftime on-field presentation.

Sun., Nov 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals ‘Salute to Service' game honoring those who have served our country.

Sun., Dec. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ where players are able to show off something they are passionate about.

Sat., Dec. 24 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and the NFL’s social justice campaign, ‘Inspire Change.’

Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8vs. Cleveland Browns ‘Thank You Fans’ an opportunity for the organization to show gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round.

