Steelers release RB Mataeo Durant

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to their training camp roster down to the required 80 players by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was running back Mateo Durant.

Durant was signed as an UDFA out of Duke and really had strong film. Unfortunately, Durant struggled to hold onto the football in practice and showed real weakness in pass protection. Add in the emergence of Anthony McFarland Jr. and Jaylen Warren and Durant’s best bet could be to get signed back to the Steelers practice squad after he clears waivers.

We have released five players to trim the roster to 80. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 23, 2022

List

Steelers vs Lions: 5 big storylines for this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire