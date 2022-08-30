Steelers release RB Anthony McFarland

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing running back Anthony McFarland Jr. McFarland had been the second best running back on the team in training camp and the preseason and seemed to have an inside track on making the squad.

But this move all but assures that rookie Jaylen Warren will be the team’s No. 2 running back this season and somehow Benny Snell will make the team despite more struggles this offseason.

McFarland came from the University of Maryland and had experience in Matt Canada’s offense. This didn’t help him in the end but he could be a good candidate to bring back to the practice squad.

#Steelers releasing RB Anthony McFarland Jr., per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

List

Steelers final 53-man roster projection

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire