Steelers release OT Jarrid Williams

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it official that they had signed inside linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract. To make room for Alexander on the roster, the Steelers also announced they had released offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.

Williams signed with the Steelers on June 5. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions before joining Pittsburgh. Williams played his college football at the University of Houston.

Steelers announce signing of LB Kwon Alexander. To make room on the roster, they have released T Jarrid Williams. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 30, 2023

