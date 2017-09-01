Steelers release Knile Davis

Le'Veon Bell was back at the Steelers facility on Friday and his return to the team means there’s no need for them to keep all the running backs they had in camp this summer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers have released Knile Davis. Davis signed with the team in March.

Davis got the start in the team’s third preseason game, but the team has opted to go with other choices as the backs behind Bell. One of them will almost certainly be third-round pick James Conner and they also have Fitzgerald Toussaint and undrafted rookies Terrell Watson and Trey Williams on the roster.

Davis ran 20 times for 68 yards and caught three passes for the Steelers this preseason. He split last season between the Packers and Chiefs and has a lot of kick return experience over four NFL seasons.