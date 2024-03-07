Steelers release Keanu Neal

Another veteran safety has been released.

The Steelers announced that they have cut Keanu Neal on Thursday. The move was made with a failed physical designation.

Neal was set to make $2.25 million this season and the Steelers will clear the same amount under the salary cap. $460,000 of dead money will remain on the cap, however.

Neal played nine games for Pittsburgh before going on injured reserve last season. He had 50 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed in those appearances.

Justin Simmons, Jordan Poyer, Quandre Diggs, and Jamal Adams have also been released this week as teams part ways with older players heading into the new league year.