After bringing in linebacker Myles Jack, the Steelers are moving on from another veteran linebacker.

Pittsburgh has released Joe Schobert, the team announced on Thursday.

Schobert was traded to Pittsburgh last August and appeared in 16 games with 15 starts for the team last season. He ended the year with 112 total tackles, six passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Releasing Schobert will save Pittsburgh $7.8 million against the cap and cost the club $1.9 million in dead cap space in 2022.

Schobert had signed a five-year, $54 million contract with the Jaguars in 2020 following four seasons in Cleveland. He’s appeared in 93 career games with 80 starts, recording 10 interceptions, 11.0 sacks, 30 passes defensed, and 10 forced fumbles.

Steelers release Joe Schobert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk