Steelers release jersey numbers for 2022 NFL draft class
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the jersey numbers for their 2022 NFL draft class. If you were waiting so you could order that Connor Heyward or George Pickens jersey, now is your time.
No. 5 Chris Oladokun
No. 8 Kenny Pickett
No. 14 George Pickens
No. 19 Calvin Austin III
No. 83 Connor Heyward
No. 93 Mark Robinson
No. 98 DeMarvin Leal
1
1