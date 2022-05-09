Steelers release jersey numbers for 2022 NFL draft class

Curt Popejoy
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the jersey numbers for their 2022 NFL draft class. If you were waiting so you could order that Connor Heyward or George Pickens jersey, now is your time.

No. 5 Chris Oladokun

No. 8 Kenny Pickett

No. 14 George Pickens

No. 19 Calvin Austin III

No. 83 Connor Heyward

No. 93 Mark Robinson

No. 98 DeMarvin Leal

