Steelers release G Stefan Wisniewski, announce other roster moves





The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying to Dallas to take on the Cowboys and while that is happening the team continues to shuffle the roster. Here’s a rundown of the moves announced on Saturday.

Pittsburgh elevated newly-acquired linebacker Avery Williamson to the 53-man roster. The Steelers traded for Williamson with the New York Jets earlier in the week.

The Steelers also elevated safety Antoine Brooks Jr. and linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Steelers signed defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas to the practice squad to fill the void.

Pittsburgh also announced they were releasing guard Stefen Wisniewski. Wisniewski was signed to provide veteran experience to the offensive line but was just unable to stay healthy. The Steelers also waived running back Trey Edmunds.

