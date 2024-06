Steelers release full training camp schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced this week that their 2024 training camp practices will begin on Thursday, July 25 and run until Wednesday, August 14. The Steelers will once again hold training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. This will mark the 57th time the Steelers have held camp at Latrobe.

* Thursday July 25 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) * Friday July 26 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) * Saturday July 27 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public) * Sunday July 28 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public) Tuesday July 30 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) Wednesday July 31 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) Thursday August 1 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) Friday August 2 7 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium) Saturday August 3 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public) Sunday August 4 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public) Tuesday August 6 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) Wednesday August 7 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) Thursday August 8 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) Friday August 9 Preseason Game vs. Houston (7 p.m. KDKA-TV) Sunday August 11 2:55 p.m. (Open to Public) Monday August 12 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public) Wednesday August 14 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

