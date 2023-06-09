Steelers release full 2023 training camp schedule

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the official schedule for their 2023 training camp. The Steelers will once again return to Saint Vincent College for training camp and things will kick off on July 27 and runs until August 17.

The Steelers will hold 16 training camp practices in Latrobe which will be open to the public. These are always huge fan events so if you are interested in attending, get there early at keep a close eye out for schedule changes due to the weather.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh will hold its annual Friday Night Lights again this year. This is an open night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

The Steelers preseason schedule kicks off on August 11 when the Steelers travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.

More 2023 Steelers season!

Most notable free agent from each NFL team who remains unsigned in 2023 Ranking the 5 most important players on the Steelers roster heading into training camp T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward chasing Steelers immortality

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire