Steelers release Desmond King

The Steelers officially released veteran cornerback Desmond King on Wednesday, the team announced.

Pittsburgh informed King they would cut him if it couldn't find a trade partner.

King signed with the Steelers after the Texans released him in August.

He appeared in three games for the Steelers but saw action on only one defensive snap and 15 special teams snaps. He returned four kickoffs for 88 yards.

King was a regular starter during his two seasons with the Texans, and he had two punt return touchdowns while with the Chargers earlier in his career.

The Steelers replaced King with defensive back Darius Rush, signing him off the Chiefs' practice squad.

Rush entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Colts this spring. He signed with the Chiefs' practice squad at the start of the regular season.