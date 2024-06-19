Steelers release defensive back Trenton Thompson

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had released backup defensive back Trenton Thompson. Thompson joined the Steelers in 2023 and was a solid contributor as an injury replacement. He appeared in 6 games as a special teamer and backup but also started one game at safety.

For the season, Thompson had 22 total tackles and an interception. He felt like a lock to make the final 53-man roster but this move makes us think the Steelers are happy enough with what they have in rookie Ryan Watts to make Thompson expendable.

Pittsburgh also released wide receiver Denzel Mims. The release of Mims got Steelers Nation’s attention peaked as many are still holding out hope that the Steelers are working on a big trade for an elite receiver like Brandon Aiyuk.

The Steelers have wrapped up OTAs and are now on a break until the team gets back together for training camp on July 24.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire