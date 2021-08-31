Steelers release Cassius Marsh, Jaylen Samuels and 12 others

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
The deadline for the Pittsburgh Steelers and 30 other NFL teams to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 was today at 4 p.m. Players released today are subject to a 24-hour waiver process, per the NFL.

The Steelers can officially compile/announce their practice squad once released players clear waivers Wednesday at 4 p.m., so expect to see some return who were with the club during the offseason/preseason training camp.

The league opted to carry over a series of successful rules that were new in the 2020 season, including expanding the practice squad to 16 players and protecting up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams.

Highlighted by linebacker Cassius Marsh, running backs Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds, and rookie Quincy Roche, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released the following players from their 80-player preseason/training camp roster.

Name

Position

* McKoy, Isaiah

WR

* Walton, Brandon

OT

* Sloman, Sam

K

* Anderson, Abdullah

DT

* Denmark, Stephen

DB

* Bundage, Calvin

LB

* Collins, Aviante

OL

* Guerriero, Pete

RB

* Simmons, Tyler

WR

Baugh, Marcus

TE

Brooks-James, Tony

RB

Sexton, Mathew

WR

Johnson, Anthony

WR

Brown, Shakur

CB

Pitts, Lafayette

CB

Wade, Lamont

CB

Carter, T.J.

DT

Pridgeon, Malcolm

G

Canaday, Kameron

LS

Berry, Jordan

P

Bussey, Rico

WR

Edmunds, Trey

RB

Samuels, Jaylen

RB

Coward, Rashaad

G

Finney, B.J.

OL

Green, Chaz

OL

Leglue, John

OL

Rader, Kevin

TE

Marsh, Cassius

LB

Roche, Quincy

LB

Watson, Jamar

LB

Gilbert, Mark

DB

Maulet, Arthur

DB

Stiner, Donovan

DB

White, Cody

WR

Dobbs, Josh

QB

* released rounds 1 (17th) and 2 (24th)

List

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 cuts tracker

