Steelers release Cassius Marsh, Jaylen Samuels and 12 others

The deadline for the Pittsburgh Steelers and 30 other NFL teams to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 was today at 4 p.m. Players released today are subject to a 24-hour waiver process, per the NFL.

The Steelers can officially compile/announce their practice squad once released players clear waivers Wednesday at 4 p.m., so expect to see some return who were with the club during the offseason/preseason training camp.

The league opted to carry over a series of successful rules that were new in the 2020 season, including expanding the practice squad to 16 players and protecting up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams.

Highlighted by linebacker Cassius Marsh, running backs Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds, and rookie Quincy Roche, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released the following players from their 80-player preseason/training camp roster.

Name Position * McKoy, Isaiah WR * Walton, Brandon OT * Sloman, Sam K * Anderson, Abdullah DT * Denmark, Stephen DB * Bundage, Calvin LB * Collins, Aviante OL * Guerriero, Pete RB * Simmons, Tyler WR Baugh, Marcus TE Brooks-James, Tony RB Sexton, Mathew WR Johnson, Anthony WR Brown, Shakur CB Pitts, Lafayette CB Wade, Lamont CB Carter, T.J. DT Pridgeon, Malcolm G Canaday, Kameron LS Berry, Jordan P Bussey, Rico WR Edmunds, Trey RB Samuels, Jaylen RB Coward, Rashaad G Finney, B.J. OL Green, Chaz OL Leglue, John OL Rader, Kevin TE Marsh, Cassius LB Roche, Quincy LB Watson, Jamar LB Gilbert, Mark DB Maulet, Arthur DB Stiner, Donovan DB White, Cody WR Dobbs, Josh QB

* released rounds 1 (17th) and 2 (24th)

List