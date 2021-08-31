Steelers release Cassius Marsh, Jaylen Samuels and 12 others
The deadline for the Pittsburgh Steelers and 30 other NFL teams to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 was today at 4 p.m. Players released today are subject to a 24-hour waiver process, per the NFL.
The Steelers can officially compile/announce their practice squad once released players clear waivers Wednesday at 4 p.m., so expect to see some return who were with the club during the offseason/preseason training camp.
The league opted to carry over a series of successful rules that were new in the 2020 season, including expanding the practice squad to 16 players and protecting up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams.
Highlighted by linebacker Cassius Marsh, running backs Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds, and rookie Quincy Roche, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released the following players from their 80-player preseason/training camp roster.
Name
Position
* McKoy, Isaiah
WR
* Walton, Brandon
OT
* Sloman, Sam
K
* Anderson, Abdullah
DT
* Denmark, Stephen
DB
* Bundage, Calvin
LB
* Collins, Aviante
OL
* Guerriero, Pete
RB
* Simmons, Tyler
WR
Baugh, Marcus
TE
Brooks-James, Tony
RB
Sexton, Mathew
WR
Johnson, Anthony
WR
Brown, Shakur
CB
Pitts, Lafayette
CB
Wade, Lamont
CB
Carter, T.J.
DT
Pridgeon, Malcolm
G
Canaday, Kameron
LS
Berry, Jordan
P
Bussey, Rico
WR
Edmunds, Trey
RB
Samuels, Jaylen
RB
Coward, Rashaad
G
Finney, B.J.
OL
Green, Chaz
OL
Leglue, John
OL
Rader, Kevin
TE
Marsh, Cassius
LB
Roche, Quincy
LB
Watson, Jamar
LB
Gilbert, Mark
DB
Maulet, Arthur
DB
Stiner, Donovan
DB
White, Cody
WR
Dobbs, Josh
QB
* released rounds 1 (17th) and 2 (24th)