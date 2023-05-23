Steelers release 3 veterans ahead of OTAs, sign 1 rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off OTAs on Tuesday and on the Monday before the team announced four roster moves including releasing three veterans and adding one back.

According to the team, they released inside linebacker Tae Crowder, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and running back Master Teague. Replacing one spot on the roster is linebacker Toby Ndukwe.

Some pundits, myself included thought Crowder had a real shot to make the roster. The team is woefully thin at inside linebacker so cutting loose a guy with so much starting experience and production seems counterproductive.

Teague is another player we thought could make the final 53-man roster. The Steelers aren’t exactly deep at running back after Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, especially with Benny Snell Jr. still a free agent.

New Steeler Ndukwe is a rookie out of Sam Houston State. He only spent one season at Sam Houston after starting his college career at SMU. Ndukwe is an edge guy who replaces Egbule and should have a fair shot to compete given how thin the team is at outside linebacker.

