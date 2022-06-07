Steelers release 2022 training camp schedule

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers released the dates for their 2022 training camp practice schedule. Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fans can once again come out and support their Steelers. This will be the team’s 55th year at Saint Vincent.

Training camp will run from July 27 through August 18 with 18 open practices. On August 5 the Steelers will do its annual Friday Night Lights event at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Pittsburgh kicks off its preseason on August 13 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. The regular season then gets underway on September 11 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

List