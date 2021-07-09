Steelers release 2021 training camp schedule

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the dates of the Steelers training camp practices at Heinz Field. The NFL did not approve the Steelers COVID-19 protocol plan to allow them to return to St. Vincent College so the team will hold training camp at their own facilities.

According to the team, fans will be allowed to attend practices if they have a ticket and applies to all the dates in the tweet above.

“A limited number of tickets will be available via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 10, and seats will be assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis,” the Steelers said.

The Steelers report to camp on July 28 and will actually play their first preseason game just eight days later when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game.

