Steelers receive 4th-round compensatory draft pick

On Tuesday, the NFL released the compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL drafts. These are the bonus picks teams receive, between the third and seventh rounds based on the number of players lost to free agency the previous season compared to how many are gained.

The more players a team loses compared to how many they gain means more picks. And based on the contract of the players lost and gained as well as how much they play determines what round the pick or picks happen.

This season, the Pittsburgh Steelers received only a fourth-round pick. This was based on the loss of outside linebacker Bud Dupree who signed with the Tennessee Titans. Pittsburgh also lost offensive lineman Matt Feiler and cornerback Mike Hilton but the formula determined the additions of offensive lineman Joe Haeg and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon balance out.

This means the Steelers currently sit with seven picks in the upcoming draft. Here is how the picks break down.

First round-Pick 20

Second round-Pick 52

Third round-Pick 84

Fourth round-Pick 138

Seventh round-222

Seventh round-238

