Steelers reach for QB in new Draft Wire mock draft

There is a high likelihood the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft a quarterback at some point in the 2022 NFL draft. Where the team picks and which quarterback it remains to be seen but here is one possible scenario that many may not like.

Our friends over at Draft Wire have an updated mock draft out to account for all the moves being made across the league and this forced them to go in a different but similar direction with the Steelers pick.

With Liberty’s Malik Willis being selected at No. 5 overall and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett going No. 8 overall, the Steelers settle for the third quarterback of the round. But it isn’t Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.

Instead, they have the Steelers bumping Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder ahead of Corral with the No. 20 overall pick. Maybe somewhat controversial given Ridder is something of a raw prospect compared to Corral. There’s no denying Ridder’s athleticism and physical tools but his inconsistency is worrisome as a first-round investment.

There are a multitude of players who went after the Ridder pick who would have a more significant impact in 2022. But I want to pass the question off to all of you. Join the community and let us know what you think of the Ridder pick in the comments below.

