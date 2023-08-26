Steelers RB Najee Harris after wrapping up preseason: ‘The chains are off now’

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris didn’t get much playing time in the preseason. In three games, Harris only got six carries for 24 rushing yards. For reference, backup quarterback quarterback Mason Rudolph rushed for 30 yards.

Harris did get a touchdown in Thursday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons and after the game talked like he was ready to be done with the preseason and now he can focus on preparing for the regular season.

“The chains are off now,” Harris said implying that he is ready to get to the games that matter and increase his workload. There’s been a ton of conversation about division of labor and the running back position in Pittsburgh this season. There’s no doubt Harris and Jaylen Warren can cohabitate in this offense and both of them thrive but it will mean Harris has to accept he isn’t going to be the workhorse back he has been in his first two NFL seasons.

Harris has 694 touches over the last two seasons which is a huge number. With all the weapons on this offense, Harris is going to see a big reduction in touches in hopes of being more efficient with his opportunities.

