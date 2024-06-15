Steelers RB Najee Harris wise to decline interviews at OTAs

According to beat writer Joe Rutter, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will not be doing any interviews during OTAs or minicamps and will address the media during training camp in late July.

Harris has opted not to talk to the media right now after the team decided not to pick up his fifth-year option. This means Harris will be playing in 2024 without any security for the future with the Steelers.

This alone might not be a reason for Harris to avoid reporters but after rumors swirled that Harris might have been the one who asked not to have his fifth-year option picked up because he’s ready to move on from the Steelers, Harris is wise to avoid those types of distractions.

Steelers RB Najee Harris has declined interviews during OTAs and minicamp. Asked today if he was talking, Harris said he would speak at training camp, which begins July 24. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) June 13, 2024

Harris has been a steady, productive performer in his first three seasons in Pittsburgh. He’s topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons despite questionable offensive line and quarterback play. Harris should have things a bit easier this season with the addition of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in charge and two new offensive linemen.

However, the presence of running back Jaylen Warren muddies the waters as the team might want to transition to him as the feature back this season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire