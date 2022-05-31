Steelers RB Najee Harris takes shot at reporter for weight mixup

When it comes to the relationship between NFL players and reporters, things are always a bit tenuous. But when you start talking about how much a man weighs, it’s personal. It’s crazy how much a few pounds can make a guy sensitive.

This is what happened when Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly reported that Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris is weighing 244 pounds this season. NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared this update and noted that Harris was listed at 232 pounds last season.

Harris took exception to this and went after Kleiman, noting that he says he played at 240 pounds last season. This would indicate a four-pound weight gain is far less significant than a full 12 pounds. But you can’t really fault Kleiman for reporting exactly what the Steelers reported as Harris’ weight.

There are really only two big lessons to be learned from this. First, never trust weights, either listed or reported. They probably aren’t right. 232 pounds might have been what Harris wore on draft day after leaning out to run faster in the offseason. And 244 pounds now is offseason weight. Between now and the start of the season, there’s no way Harris’ weight stays put. Same for during the season.

But this also points to a broader issue related to Harris. He might be too heavy. For all of his production in college, Harris was consistently slow to the hole. So much so that he only averaged .93 yards per carry before contact. Worst in the league. Some of this is on the offensive line but Harris might need to do a Le’Veon Bell style makeover to do his part to improve the run game.

Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) May 31, 2022

List