Steelers RB Najee Harris shows off his Pat Freiermuth impression at OTAs

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is a national treasure and we hope he never leaves the team. Harris got caught on Camera at OTAs getting a little petty as he did his best impression of teammate Pat Freiermuth. You’ve got to check it out.

Harris is one of the funniest and more gregarious players on the team. He always makes the most of any opportunity he gets in front of the camera but he it comes to the field, he is all business.

More Steelers Wire News!

Should the Steelers try to bring back Mike Munchak? Steelers invite XFL long snapper in for workout Former Steeler Le'Veon Bell admits he smoked weed before games Former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell finally admits he made a mistake

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire