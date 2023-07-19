Steelers RB Najee Harris sees Madden NFL 24 rating drop

As a rookie, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and in EA Sports Madden NFL 23 had an 84 rating. This time around a down season cost him a single point as Harris comes in as an 83 in Madden NFL 24.

Harris is tied for the 12th-highest running back rating for Madden 24 with Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce.

To compare, here is how the top five running backs shake out in the ratings. They are the only running backs in the game with a rating above 90.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns – 97

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco – 95

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders – 95

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans – 94

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants – 93

Harris rushed for 1,034 yards in 2023 with seven rushing touchdowns. Harris, like the rest of the Steelers offense was stuck in neutral for the first half of the season and found its groove after the bye week. Harris only had one 100-yard rushing game in 2022 after doing it three times as a rookie.

